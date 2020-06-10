Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,386 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $10,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALXN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 253.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 918.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 7,323 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,344,000 after buying an additional 7,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

ALXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.35.

Shares of ALXN stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $116.04. The stock had a trading volume of 72,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.88. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.67 and a twelve month high of $134.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 44.83%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 265,298 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.76 per share, for a total transaction of $20,894,870.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

