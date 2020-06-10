Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Shares Bought by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,166,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,667,524,000 after purchasing an additional 821,353 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth $1,069,956,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,531,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $901,610,000 after acquiring an additional 425,919 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,405,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $740,868,000 after purchasing an additional 67,503 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,288,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,703 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARE opened at $160.09 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 1-year low of $109.22 and a 1-year high of $175.74. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 75.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.16.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($1.62). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $439.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 59.20%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $1,476,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,690 shares in the company, valued at $27,856,304.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 5,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total transaction of $770,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 140,718 shares in the company, valued at $21,684,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,375 shares of company stock worth $8,931,798. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.38.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

