Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) Director Sells $54,073.28 in Stock

Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) Director Maxine Gowen sold 4,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $54,073.28.

Shares of AKBA opened at $11.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.03. Akebia Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $2.99 and a 52 week high of $13.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.41.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.15. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.52% and a negative net margin of 76.39%. The firm had revenue of $88.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.54 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics Inc will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,407,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,666,000 after purchasing an additional 8,543 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $417,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 221,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 107,989 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on AKBA. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Akebia Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Akebia Therapeutics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Akebia Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.29.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

