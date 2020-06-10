Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €84.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been assigned a €84.00 ($94.38) target price by Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €68.00 ($76.40) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($86.52) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €71.00 ($79.78) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nord/LB set a €54.00 ($60.67) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €82.00 ($92.13) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €75.67 ($85.02).

Get Airbus alerts:

Shares of AIR stock opened at €75.67 ($85.02) on Monday. Airbus has a 52 week low of €68.28 ($76.72) and a 52 week high of €99.97 ($112.33). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €57.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €98.41.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.