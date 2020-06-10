AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,484 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of AFLAC worth $13,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of AFLAC during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in AFLAC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in AFLAC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AFLAC during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in AFLAC by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AFL opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.89. AFLAC Incorporated has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.22.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AFLAC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on AFLAC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of AFLAC from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of AFLAC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.51.

In other news, COO Frederick John Crawford acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 247,828 shares in the company, valued at $7,110,185.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

