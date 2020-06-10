Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 62.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,049 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $112,393,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,132,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,457,000 after buying an additional 390,256 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 926,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,314,000 after buying an additional 369,905 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 655,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,162,000 after purchasing an additional 341,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 942,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,977,000 after purchasing an additional 326,560 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $146.35 on Wednesday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.33 and a fifty-two week high of $171.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.05.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.84). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AAP shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $136.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.90.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, CAO Andrew E. Page sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $101,793.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,791.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.