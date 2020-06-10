Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Trading 4.4% Higher

Shares of Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) were up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.14 and last traded at $22.34, approximately 72,083 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,193,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.39.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADNT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Adient from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Adient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Adient from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Adient from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.91.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day moving average of $18.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 3.58.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Adient had a positive return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adient PLC will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Adient news, VP Jerome J. Dorlack bought 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.11 per share, with a total value of $35,397.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 93,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,986.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adient by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,179,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,812,000 after purchasing an additional 520,624 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Adient by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,110,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,593,000 after buying an additional 384,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Adient by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,945,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,715,000 after buying an additional 37,119 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Adient by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,793,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,366,000 after acquiring an additional 454,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter worth $53,060,000. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile (NYSE:ADNT)

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

