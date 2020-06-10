AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AHCO. ValuEngine raised shares of AdaptHealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AdaptHealth has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Shares of AHCO stock opened at $16.92 on Tuesday. AdaptHealth has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $18.25. The company has a market cap of $724.64 million, a PE ratio of 56.40 and a beta of -0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.19.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $191.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AdaptHealth will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 53.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

