Adam Wiener Sells 20,000 Shares of Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock

Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) insider Adam Wiener sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $690,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 296,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,228,511.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Adam Wiener also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 28th, Adam Wiener sold 10,000 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $210,000.00.

On Thursday, April 23rd, Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $95,000.00.

On Thursday, March 26th, Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $95,000.00.

NASDAQ RDFN opened at $34.95 on Wednesday. Redfin Corp has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $37.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.17 and a 200 day moving average of $22.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.24 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.11. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. Redfin’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Redfin Corp will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on RDFN. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Redfin from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Redfin from $31.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp began coverage on Redfin in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Redfin from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Redfin from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Redfin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Redfin by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Redfin by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Redfin by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Redfin by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in Redfin by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

