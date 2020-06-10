Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR) and Capricor Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CAPR) Critical Analysis

Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR) and Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

Get Acura Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Acura Pharmaceuticals and Capricor Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acura Pharmaceuticals -142.04% N/A -49.85% Capricor Therapeutics -750.83% -128.89% -70.97%

This table compares Acura Pharmaceuticals and Capricor Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acura Pharmaceuticals $2.66 million 2.52 N/A N/A N/A Capricor Therapeutics $1.00 million 66.47 -$7.64 million ($2.06) -2.26

Acura Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Capricor Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Acura Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capricor Therapeutics has a beta of 6.86, meaning that its share price is 586% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Acura Pharmaceuticals and Capricor Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acura Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Capricor Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Capricor Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 125.32%. Given Capricor Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Capricor Therapeutics is more favorable than Acura Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.5% of Capricor Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Acura Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Capricor Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Capricor Therapeutics beats Acura Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Acura Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products to address medication abuse and misuse. It offers Oxaydo tablets, a Schedule II narcotic indicated for the management of acute and chronic moderate to severe pain; and Nexafed products, which are pseudoephedrine and acetaminophen tablets that are used as nasal decongestants in various non-prescription and prescription cold, sinus, and allergy products. The company has six additional opioid products in various stages of formulation development. Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Egalet US, Inc.; and Egalet Ltd. to manufacture and commercialize Oxaydo products worldwide. The company was founded in 1935 and is based in Palatine, Illinois.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Capricor has also established itself as one of the leading companies investigating the field of extracellular vesicles and is exploring the potential of CAP-2003, a cell-free, exosome-based candidate, to treat a variety of disorders.

Receive News & Ratings for Acura Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acura Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.