ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Down 9% After Insider Selling

Shares of ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) dropped 9% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $55.56 and last traded at $56.82, approximately 865,459 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 670,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.44.

Specifically, Director Chenming Hu sold 8,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $533,593.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,806 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,006.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 43.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACMR shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of ACM Research from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of ACM Research from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ACM Research from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of ACM Research from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ACM Research has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.06 and its 200 day moving average is $33.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.48 and a beta of 0.73.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $24.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.95 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 25.64%. As a group, analysts expect that ACM Research Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 6.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in ACM Research by 5.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ACM Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ACM Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

About ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

