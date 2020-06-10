Accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) PT Raised to GBX 389 at Peel Hunt

Accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) had its price target boosted by Peel Hunt from GBX 265 ($3.37) to GBX 389 ($4.95) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “add” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.14% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON:ACSO opened at GBX 350 ($4.45) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.81 million and a PE ratio of -67.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.49. Accesso Technology Group has a twelve month low of GBX 82.51 ($1.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,140 ($14.51). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 296.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 382.43.

In related news, insider Steve Brown acquired 151,000 shares of Accesso Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £208,380 ($265,215.73).

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. It offers queuing and ticketing solutions for various paid admission operations ranging from theme parks, water parks, zoos, and ski resorts to cultural attractions and sporting events.

