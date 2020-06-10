Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.56% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of ACEL opened at $10.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.23. Accel Entertainment has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $13.35.

Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,043,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Accel Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $4,403,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $3,703,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $3,025,000. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 4,003,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,027,000 after purchasing an additional 262,701 shares during the period.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment Gaming, LLC owns and operates video gaming stores. It installs gaming terminals in the United States. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Lemont, Illinois.

