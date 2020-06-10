Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Trading Up 1.6%

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)’s share price was up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.98 and last traded at $16.96, approximately 31,363 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 932,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.70.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AKR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.90.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $71.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.00 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 11.02%. Research analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 54,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

About Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.