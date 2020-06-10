ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Holdings Raised by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 131.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,636 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.11% of ABIOMED worth $7,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in ABIOMED by 287.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,833,000 after acquiring an additional 22,940 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in ABIOMED by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in ABIOMED by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in ABIOMED by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in ABIOMED by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $245.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $196.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.97. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 55.57, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.91. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $285.77.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.26). ABIOMED had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $206.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABMD has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of ABIOMED in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of ABIOMED from $240.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ABIOMED from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on ABIOMED from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.40.

ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

