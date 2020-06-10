9,445 Shares in AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in AZZ by 272.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in AZZ in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AZZ in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in AZZ by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in AZZ in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get AZZ alerts:

AZZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti decreased their target price on shares of AZZ from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

AZZ stock opened at $38.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.51. The company has a market capitalization of $981.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.41. AZZ Inc has a 1 year low of $19.31 and a 1 year high of $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $245.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.06 million. AZZ had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 11.21%. AZZ’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AZZ Inc will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

AZZ Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

Further Reading: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.