898 Shares in Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 156.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,855,000 after purchasing an additional 10,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

In related news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.97, for a total value of $1,916,865.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Booth acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $286.23 per share, with a total value of $858,690.00. Insiders have sold 124,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,120,021 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott reduced their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $350.00 to $150.00 and set a “market underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Credit Acceptance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.40.

Credit Acceptance stock opened at $477.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 28.62 and a quick ratio of 28.62. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a 1 year low of $199.00 and a 1 year high of $499.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $336.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $383.82.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The credit services provider reported ($4.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.82 by ($8.43). The firm had revenue of $389.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.56 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 26.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.