7,272 Shares in Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Minerals Technologies from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CL King raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock opened at $55.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.32. Minerals Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $27.28 and a 12-month high of $59.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.80.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $417.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.73%.

In other Minerals Technologies news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.41 per share, for a total transaction of $51,615.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,386 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,902.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.