56,504 Shares in Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 56,504 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tanker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tanker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 793.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,601 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 12,078 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tanker in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tanker in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Nordic American Tanker from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Shares of NYSE:NAT opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Nordic American Tanker Ltd has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $751.63 million, a P/E ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.13.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $86.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.33 million. Nordic American Tanker had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 4.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tanker Ltd will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.63%. This is a boost from Nordic American Tanker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Nordic American Tanker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -800.00%.

About Nordic American Tanker

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

