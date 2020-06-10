32,445 Shares in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 213,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,017,000 after acquiring an additional 51,341 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 681,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,375,000 after acquiring an additional 44,174 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 290,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,523,000 after acquiring an additional 33,364 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gerald A. Spector acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.84 per share, for a total transaction of $2,884,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,215 shares in the company, valued at $756,040.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EQC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Equity Commonwealth from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Equity Commonwealth has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of EQC opened at $34.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 129.65 and a quick ratio of 129.65. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $35.08.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $3.25. The firm had revenue of $18.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.45 million. Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 673.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

