31,410 Shares in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 31,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JBGS. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. New Potomac Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter worth $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 4,756.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 154.6% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Robert Alexander Stewart sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $2,894,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Haldeman bought 10,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.59 per share, with a total value of $295,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JBGS. Zacks Investment Research cut JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on JBG SMITH Properties from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. JBG SMITH Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $33.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.88. JBG SMITH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $21.88 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.61 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 55.90%.

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

