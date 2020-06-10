2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) Position Lessened by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its position in shares of 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 91.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,124,100 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.15% of 2U worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in 2U by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,688,000 after purchasing an additional 34,559 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in 2U in the 1st quarter worth $316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,716 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 28,039 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of 2U by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2U in the first quarter valued at about $175,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $35.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.35 and a 200-day moving average of $24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. 2U Inc has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $40.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 0.73.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $175.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.32 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that 2U Inc will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWOU has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on 2U from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of 2U from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of 2U in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.08.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

