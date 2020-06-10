16,525 Shares in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $215,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,212,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,402,000 after acquiring an additional 174,691 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $987,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 273,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after buying an additional 61,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Takeda Pharmaceutical from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

NYSE TAK opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a PE ratio of 135.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

