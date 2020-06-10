14,892 Shares in Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,892 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 60.0% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Nutanix by 556.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nutanix during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Nutanix by 347.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nutanix by 20.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

NTNX stock opened at $25.35 on Wednesday. Nutanix Inc has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $37.86. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.17. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 68.91%. The business had revenue of $318.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutanix Inc will post -4.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NTNX shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Nutanix from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Nutanix from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Nutanix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nutanix from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.47.

In related news, COO David Sangster sold 11,051 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $139,353.11. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,236.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 9,597 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $121,018.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,621 shares in the company, valued at $587,890.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,749 shares of company stock worth $639,945. 9.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

