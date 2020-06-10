117,434 Shares in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 117,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,273,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.10% of Roku at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROKU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 154.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 59.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 21,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $2,337,978.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,572,119.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.51, for a total value of $1,315,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,600,236.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,739 shares of company stock worth $19,225,214 in the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Roku from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Roku from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Roku from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roku presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.20.

Shares of ROKU opened at $113.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.69 and a beta of 1.84. Roku Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.22 and a fifty-two week high of $176.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.83 and its 200-day moving average is $120.55.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $320.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.23 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 8.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Roku Inc will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

