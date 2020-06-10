111 (NASDAQ:YI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of 111 (NASDAQ:YI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on YI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 111 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of 111 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

YI opened at $7.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.43. 111 has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $8.70. The company has a market cap of $574.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.42.

111 (NASDAQ:YI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. 111 had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a negative net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $222.53 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that 111 will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 111 stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 111 Inc – (NASDAQ:YI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. 3.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

111 Company Profile

111, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers.

