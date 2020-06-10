10,800 Shares in DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in DHT by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,668,071 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,576 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in DHT by 23.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,986,230 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,838 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in DHT by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,361,177 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,001 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in DHT by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,582,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in DHT by 17.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,250,000 after purchasing an additional 290,517 shares during the last quarter. 62.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on DHT. Fearnley Fonds lowered DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered DHT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, DNB Markets raised DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.60 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.28.

DHT opened at $6.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $916.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of -0.17. DHT Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $8.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.69.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $152.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.86 million. DHT had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 77.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DHT Holdings Inc will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.44%. This is a positive change from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 245.61%.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

