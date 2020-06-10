$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) will announce $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $1.51. Diamondback Energy reported earnings per share of $1.70 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 82.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $3.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $5.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Diamondback Energy.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.57 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FANG shares. ValuEngine upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $96.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.93.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $53.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.93. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.21. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $111.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t acquired 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $81,842.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,199.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,684 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 10,419 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 664,279 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $61,685,000 after acquiring an additional 20,332 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,149 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 265.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

