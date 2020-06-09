Zumiez Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.65) Per Share (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zumiez in a report issued on Thursday, June 4th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding forecasts that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings per share of ($0.65) for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.15). Zumiez had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Zumiez’s revenue was down 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ZUMZ. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Zumiez from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Zumiez from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Zumiez in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Zumiez from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $30.18 on Monday. Zumiez has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $748.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.76 and a 200-day moving average of $26.70.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 18.4% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 52,221 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 8,126 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Zumiez by 15.5% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,422 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Zumiez by 95.8% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 373,325 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 182,658 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Zumiez in the first quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Zumiez in the first quarter worth $454,000. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

