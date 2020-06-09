Zedge (ZDGE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 11th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter.

Get Zedge alerts:

ZDGE stock opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. Zedge has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $2.12.

Zedge, Inc provides content discovery and creation platform for smartphones worldwide. Its platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ringtones, wallpapers, home screen app icons, widgets, and notification sounds. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Zedge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zedge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.