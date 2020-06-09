Zcash Price Reaches $51.96 on Top Exchanges (ZEC)

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. Zcash has a market cap of $485.27 million and approximately $186.22 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $51.96 or 0.00534136 BTC on exchanges including Ovis, Upbit, BTC Trade UA and Huobi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00094679 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00069383 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001047 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 9,339,850 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash . Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash . Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Zcash Coin Trading

Zcash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX, Kraken, Cryptopia, CoinEx, BTC Trade UA, Braziliex, Cryptomate, Trade Satoshi, Huobi, WEX, Allcoin, Bitfinex, Sistemkoin, Altcoin Trader, BCEX, Gemini, OKEx, YoBit, Coinrail, Binance, Kuna, Graviex, BigONE, Coinut, CEX.IO, Upbit, BiteBTC, OTCBTC, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Crex24, CoinExchange, Instant Bitex, Bit-Z, Cryptohub, BX Thailand, BitBay, Mercatox, Ovis, Bittrex, GOPAX, Bithumb, LiteBit.eu, LocalTrade, Liquid, BTC-Alpha, Poloniex, Tux Exchange, LBank, Bitlish, Coinroom, Gate.io, Exmo, Bitinka and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

