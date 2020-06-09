Zacks: SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $38.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given SP Plus an industry rank of 76 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get SP Plus alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sidoti cut their price target on SP Plus from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on SP Plus in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SP Plus during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in SP Plus by 9.0% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 9.2% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 820,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,021,000 after buying an additional 69,109 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SP Plus by 29.7% in the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,594,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,094,000 after purchasing an additional 365,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in SP Plus by 17.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 43,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SP traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.26. 3,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,588. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. SP Plus has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $47.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.82.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.00 million. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. Equities research analysts predict that SP Plus will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SP Plus (SP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.