Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited is engaged in the underground mining of prime quality, low-sulfur coal from its mines in Shandong Province, China and is one of China’s largest coal producers and coal exporters. Based on coal output per production employee, the company is one of the most efficient underground coal mining enterprises in China.(Press Release) “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of YZCAY stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. Yanzhou Coal Mining has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $11.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day moving average is $8.13.

Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Yanzhou Coal Mining will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited, an investment holding company, Limited explores, mines, washes, processes, and sells coal in China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Coal Mining; Coal Railway Transportation; Methanol, Electricity, and Heat Supply; and Equipment Manufacturing.

