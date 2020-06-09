Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $69.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tucows Inc. is a pioneering provider of personalized information agents and Web sites. They deliver information over the Internet and other communications mediums such as email. Their sites provide users with relevant information they cannot conveniently locate in any one place elsewhere on the Internet. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Tucows from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub lowered Tucows from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday.

TCX stock opened at $61.27 on Friday. Tucows has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $67.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85 and a beta of 1.04.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Tucows had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $83.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tucows will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bret Fausett bought 27,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $1,249,965.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,965. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elliot Noss sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $69,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,161 shares in the company, valued at $25,386,475.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Tucows in the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Tucows by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,373 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Tucows by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Tucows by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tucows by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 56.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

