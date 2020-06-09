Zacks Investment Research Lowers Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wyndham Destinations, Inc. operates as a hospitality company. It offers hotel management and vacation exchange and rental services, as well as develops, markets and sells vacation ownership interests to individual consumers. The Company franchises hotels in the upscale, midscale, and economy segments of the lodging industries. Wyndham Destinations, Inc., formerly known as Wyndham Worldwide Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

Get Wyndham Destinations alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cfra cut shares of Wyndham Destinations from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wyndham Destinations from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Wyndham Destinations from $73.00 to $44.10 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research raised Wyndham Destinations from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $66.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.71.

NYSE WYND opened at $37.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.04 and its 200 day moving average is $38.38. Wyndham Destinations has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $53.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.96.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($1.48). Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 52.81%. The company had revenue of $558.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wyndham Destinations will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Wyndham Destinations’s payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

In other news, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $101,640.00. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYND. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 8.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Wyndham Destinations by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wyndham Destinations (WYND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Destinations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Destinations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.