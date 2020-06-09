Zacks Investment Research Lowers LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is a genome editing company. It focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with significant unmet medical needs. The company’s technology platform consists of GeneRide(TM). LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get LogicBio Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LOGC. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

LOGC stock opened at $7.52 on Friday. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $15.47. The company has a quick ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.62.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOGC. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in LogicBio Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in LogicBio Therapeutics by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,254 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in LogicBio Therapeutics by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the period. 47.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LogicBio Therapeutics (LOGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.