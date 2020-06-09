Zacks Investment Research Lowers ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of ICICI Bank on the NYSE have underperformed the industry so far this year. The bank's fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 (ended Mar 31) results were driven by a rise in revenues, partly offset by significantly higher provisions along with mounting costs. The company's increased dependence on domestic loans, growth in demand for retail loans and efforts to digitize operations are expected to continue supporting profitability in the long run. Its efforts to improve fee income growth will likely support the top line. However, deteriorating asset quality remains a major concern for the company as it might hamper financials in the near term. Slowdown in domestic economy is expected to hurt revenue growth in the quarters ahead. Further, elevated expenses, owing to technology investments, are expected to hurt bottom-line growth to some extent.”

Get ICICI Bank alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IBN. ValuEngine raised shares of ICICI Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ICICI Bank from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

IBN stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. ICICI Bank has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.10. The firm has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,724,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,831,000 after buying an additional 2,041,624 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 445,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in ICICI Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,773,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in ICICI Bank by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ICICI Bank by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,183,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,036,000 after acquiring an additional 446,668 shares during the period. 17.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICICI Bank (IBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.