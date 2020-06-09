Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Wanda Sports Group (NYSE:WSG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wanda Sports Group (NYSE:WSG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wanda Sports Group is a global sports events, media and marketing platform with significant intellectual property rights, long-term relationships and broad execution capabilities. They own, or otherwise have contractual rights to, an extensive portfolio of global, regional and national sports properties. “

Shares of Wanda Sports Group stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. Wanda Sports Group has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $6.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.77.

Wanda Sports Group (NYSE:WSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($2.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $286.84 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Wanda Sports Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wanda Sports Group during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Wanda Sports Group in the 4th quarter worth about $521,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Wanda Sports Group by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 501,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 214,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wanda Sports Group during the fourth quarter worth about $924,000.

Wanda Sports Group Company Profile

Wanda Sports Group Company Limited operates as a sports events, media, and marketing platform worldwide. The company engages in the rights distribution, broadcast hosting, digital media and entertainment, program production, event operations and licensing, and brand development and sponsorship activities.

