Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TESCO PLC., is the UK’s largest retailer and one of the world’s leading international retailers. Tesco has reached this position through consistent focus on their four part strategy for growth: Tesco has a strong, growing core UK business offering customers excellent value, choice and convenience; Tesco aims to be as strong in non-food as it is in food; Tesco follows the customer into new areas like retailing services such as financial products (Tesco Personal Finance), internet shopping (Tesco.com) and telecoms (Tesco telecom offers mobile, fixed line and broadband services) & Tesco is a leading international retailer with a long term strategy for growth. Tesco is a multi-format business, operating hypermarkets, superstores, supermarkets and convenience stores. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TSCDY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tesco from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Tesco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TSCDY opened at $8.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.14. Tesco has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $10.39.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This is a boost from Tesco’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10. Tesco’s payout ratio is 94.23%.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

