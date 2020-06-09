Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) will report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Catasys’ earnings. Catasys reported earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Catasys will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.15) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Catasys.

Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.34 million during the quarter.

CATS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Catasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Catasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut Catasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Catasys in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Catasys in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

NASDAQ CATS traded down $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,410. Catasys has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $32.55. The firm has a market cap of $325.10 million, a P/E ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.95.

In other Catasys news, COO Curtis Medeiros acquired 21,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $234,507.90. 59.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CATS. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Catasys by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Catasys by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Catasys by 186.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Catasys by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Catasys by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

Catasys

Catasys, Inc provides big data predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and telehealth, combined with human intervention services to health plans and other third party payors. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services.

