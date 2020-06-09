Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) to Announce -$1.02 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) to post earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.73) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.40). SeaWorld Entertainment posted earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 259.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to $1.58. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $2.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.09). SeaWorld Entertainment had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SEAS shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SeaWorld Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Shares of NYSE:SEAS traded down $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.15. 479,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,665,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $36.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.91. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 2.16.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Marc Swanson sold 8,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total transaction of $104,499.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,740.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after buying an additional 33,988 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 75,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

