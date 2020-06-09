Zacks: Analysts Anticipate New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. New Residential Investment reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 49.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $185.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.46 million. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.32% and a negative net margin of 67.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Argus lowered New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on New Residential Investment from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered New Residential Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

In other New Residential Investment news, Director Andrew Sloves acquired 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $26,712.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,743 shares in the company, valued at $465,553.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan L. Tyson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $50,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,735 shares in the company, valued at $629,932.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 63,600 shares of company stock worth $368,812. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in New Residential Investment by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,786,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,826 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in New Residential Investment by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,576,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,945,000 after purchasing an additional 351,916 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 10.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,388,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,006,000 after acquiring an additional 591,625 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,324,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,180,000 after acquiring an additional 255,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,253,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,523,000 after acquiring an additional 81,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New Residential Investment stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $8.87. 4,213,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,765,231. New Residential Investment has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $17.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.48 and a 200 day moving average of $12.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.22%.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

