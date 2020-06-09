Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB cut its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $4,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $393,000. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YUM. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.32.

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,266,538. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.95 and a 12-month high of $119.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.21 and a 200-day moving average of $91.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 19.89%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.96%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $457,731.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,335 shares in the company, valued at $6,779,470.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $357,456.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,406,449.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,421 shares of company stock worth $1,123,093. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

