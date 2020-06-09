YPF (NYSE:YPF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of YPF (NYSE:YPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “YPF Sociedad Anonima is an international energy company, based on the integrated business of hydrocarbons, focalized in Latin America, with high standards of efficiency, profitability and responsibility. They have a dominant position in Argentina’s exploration, production, refining and marketing sectors, as well as a growing presence in petrochemicals. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on YPF. Citigroup raised YPF from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.20 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James lowered YPF from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of YPF from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.23.

Shares of NYSE YPF opened at $5.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. YPF has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $18.73.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Holistic Financial Partners bought a new position in shares of YPF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in YPF by 174.2% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 9,530 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in YPF by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,684 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in YPF during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in YPF during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. 14.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

