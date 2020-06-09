Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,371,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,994 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Xcel Energy worth $142,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,040,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,970,781,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,027,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,762,219,000 after acquiring an additional 591,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,214,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,248,000 after acquiring an additional 195,516 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,133,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $389,398,000 after acquiring an additional 716,835 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,490,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,094,000 after acquiring an additional 182,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

In other news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 104,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $6,899,768.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,387,201.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

NYSE:XEL traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.54. 10,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,864,774. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.61 and its 200-day moving average is $63.72. Xcel Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $72.14.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.