XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $0.75 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned XCel Brands an industry rank of 185 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded XCel Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of XELB stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $0.97. 5,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.56. XCel Brands has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average of $1.13.

XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. XCel Brands had a positive return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $9.53 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that XCel Brands will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in XCel Brands stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,708 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.56% of XCel Brands worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands.

