Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Trims Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB reduced its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,099 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,996 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Square were worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Square by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Square in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Square in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Square by 114.5% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in Square by 52.4% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

Square stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.87. 2,553,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,064,142. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.72 and a beta of 2.67. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $92.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.39.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Square had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,945 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $106,547.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,914,870.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 6,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $554,302.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,176,366.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,811 shares of company stock valued at $5,054,719 in the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Square from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Square from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America lowered Square from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Cowen raised Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Square from $98.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.