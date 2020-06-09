Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Trims Position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lessened its stake in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,683 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 257,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,439,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 12.6% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 374,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,533,000 after purchasing an additional 8,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,563,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,500,000 after purchasing an additional 18,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRU traded down $3.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.69. The stock had a trading volume of 835,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,815. Prudential Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $103.56. The company has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.48.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.81 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 7.13%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.64%.

PRU has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut Prudential Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.71.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

