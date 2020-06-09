Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Sells 8,331 Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lowered its stake in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,331 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 54.3% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 759,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,854,000 after purchasing an additional 267,500 shares in the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 7.1% in the first quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 388,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,136,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 6.7% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 65,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 0.9% in the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 178,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at $2,893,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $29.55. 38,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,479,640. Corteva has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $32.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Corteva had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

