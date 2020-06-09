Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Sells 500 Shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB trimmed its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $4,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,684,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,989,000 after purchasing an additional 561,547 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,861,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,212,000 after purchasing an additional 35,572 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,673,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,443,000 after purchasing an additional 277,168 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,114,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,687,000 after purchasing an additional 84,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,046,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,743,000 after acquiring an additional 137,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EDU traded down $4.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.28. The company had a trading volume of 156,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,611. The company has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.52. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a twelve month low of $87.06 and a twelve month high of $142.38.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $923.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.70 million. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Benchmark reduced their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $148.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nomura reduced their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.90.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

